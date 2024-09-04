Detroit Tigers Got a Massive Result Despite Not Playing on Tuesday
The Detroit Tigers' series against the San Diego Padres got off on the wrong foot as they were defeated 3-0 on Monday night. That dropped them back in the American League Wild Card standings, where they are making an unexpected late surge.
Entering play on Tuesday, they were five games behind the Kansas City Royals and six back of the Minnesota Twins. The Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners are their closest competition on the outside looking in who are trying to steal the final spot.
But despite having the day off, it was one of the most productive days of the season for the Tigers.
While they were relaxing and recovering, Detroit made up ground in the playoff race on all four of the aforementioned teams who suffered losses.
The Cleveland Guardians put some more distance between themselves and the Royals with a 7-1 victory. They now hold a 5.5-game lead in the AL Central over them and 4.5 over the Twins.
That is because Minnesota was defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in a 2-1 nailbiter.
The Red Sox ran into the buzzsaw known as the New York Mets. The Mets are on fire, looking to make a push for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
Their success directly benefits the Tigers, who now have an identical 70-69 record with Boston, whom they took two out of three against before flying out to face the Padres.
The crumbling of the Mariners continued with a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Oakland Athletics. Seattle, who held a double-digit lead in the AL West earlier this season, is now under .500 and a full game behind Detroit in the standings.
The Tigers had their way with the Mariners in August, taking five out of six games in two series. The only thing that saved Seattle from a season-sweep was a walk-off, three-run double by Mitch Haniger in the bottom of the ninth in the first series finale.
Will Detroit be able to further capitalize on those teams’ shortcomings on Wednesday in Game 2 against San Diego?
They have a tall task ahead of them, as Keider Montero will face off against Yu Darvish.
At the very least, the Tigers need a split over these last two contest. That will keep them over the .500 mark heading into a six-game stretch against the Athletics and Colorado Rockies, where they can continue making a move up the standings.