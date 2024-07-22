Detroit Tigers Have Been Scouting Orioles Triple-A Team Amid Tarik Skubal Rumors
If the Detroit Tigers make Tarik Skubal available, they'd be looking at a generational package in return. The left-hander has arguably been the best pitcher in baseball, and with his stuff being as good as it is, there's no indication that he'll slow down anytime soon.
There's an argument on both sides when it comes to moving the Cy Young Award favorite. On one hand, the Tigers have young talent, and Skubal, just 27 years old, could be the headline of that for the next five-plus years.
However, historically, Detroit hasn't paid guys. Skubal doesn't hit free agency until 2027, but if he continues to throw how he has, they'll likely be looking at a $300-plus million contract.
If the front office is willing to pay him in a few years, there's no reason to even think about moving him. But, if they aren't going to give him what he's looking for, there might not be a better time than now to trade him.
The Baltimore Orioles have been interest in the California native over the past few months, and with one of the best farm systems in baseball, they have what it takes to land him.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Tigers have had a scout watching the Orioles' Triple-A Norfolk team in recent days. Jackson Holliday, Coby Mayo, Connor Norby, and Kyle Stowers are on the Norfolk roster.
Holliday would be the player to land if they traded for Skubal, but Mayo and Norby are certainly interesting prospects, too.
While Holliday and others are all great prospects and could be stars one day, Detroit already knows what they have with Skubal. An All-Star Game starter with another few years of control doesn't just grow on trees.
No matter the level of prospects they get back in return, it'd still be a dream that one day, they turn into what he is. That's the risk of any trade, but especially one that'd move a left-hander with a 2.41 ERA.
It's uncertain if Baltimore would move Holliday in any deal. A trade that involves Mayo, Norby, and someone like Samuel Basallo might be enough, but the Tigers have all the leverage in the world here.
As for Holliday, he struggled in a big way at the big league level, picking up two hits in 34 at-bats before being sent back down. 34 at-bats isn't a big enough sample size to judge him, as he's hit every step of the way at the minor league level.