Detroit Tigers Have Intriguing Backup Plan If They Fail to Sign Alex Bregman
The start of spring training is rapidly approaching, and Alex Bregman remains unsigned.
The Detroit Tigers are still seemingly involved as one of three teams left in the pursuit.
As Bregman continues to weigh his options with the Tigers at the forefront of the chase, it's worth asking what the hold up is. By most accounts, Detroit has the best offer on the table in terms of the kind of length the two-time All-Star is seeking compared to deals from the other two suitors in the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox.
The fact Bregman hasn't put pen to paper in the Motor City yet indicates he may not want to be here. And if that's the case, having a real backup plan would be wise given the Tigers' situation at third base.
Jace Jung could push for the role with a strong spring, but relying on him with no Plan B wouldn't exactly be wise. According to new reporting, Detroit might just have someone in mind as a consolation prize if they miss out on Bregman.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that all three teams - the Tigers, Cubs and Red Sox - still involved in the Bregman pursuit have all expressed an interest in veteran utility infielder Justin Turner.
The commitment to Bregman versus Turner is night and day.
As Turner enters his age 40 season, he would only command a one-year deal, potentially freeing up the spot for someone like Jung or any number of Detroit's elite prospects down the line if the team feels the future stars need more time to develop.
Signing Bregman would be committing to him manning the hot corner for at least the next half decade.
Of course, locking up one of the best in baseball at a premiere position is not going to be a bad thing for anyone, but there could be something to be said about the flexibility a short-term deal for someone like Turner brings as well.
Despite his age, Turner has still been extremely productive.
In 2024, the ageless wonder spent time with both the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, hitting .259 with an OPS of .737 and continued to display his elite plate discipline with an on-base percentage of .354.
This was coming off a huge 2023 season with the Boston Red Sox in which Turner had 23 home runs and 96 RBI, posting an OPS over .800 at the age of 38.
Turner likely doesn't push the team over the top into championship contention category, but he is the kind of regimented right-handed hitter Scott Harris was looking to add to the lineup at the outset of the offseason.
Not to mention the added benefit of bringing a veteran presence with a ton of games under his belt, including a championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, to this young clubhouse.
Signing Turner, a two-time All-Star himself, wouldn't light the fanbase on fire the way someone like Bregman would, but it absolutely would be a quality addition who would make the team better at a more than reasonable cost.