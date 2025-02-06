New Report Points to Detroit Tigers in Prime Position to Sign Alex Bregman
The Detroit Tigers have remained involved throughout the offseason in the pursuit of Houston Astros star Alex Bregman.
Somehow, even approaching the middle of February, Bregman remains available and still looks to be fielding offers from multiple suitors.
At this point, it's entirely possible, if not likely, that things have come down to the Tigers and the Chicago Cubs as momentum for an Astros return has slowed and the Boston Red Sox have all but removed themselves from the sweepstakes.
Bidding against the Cubs, who are notoriously close to the chest when it comes to handing out high AAV long-term deals would seemingly put Detroit in a pretty good spot.
With Chicago's initial interest seen as a minor shock, it made more sense when it was revealed they were looking at the third baseman only on a short-term deal containing opt outs. That reality made it seem the Cubs would not be a major threat, though they stayed involved and appear to still be showing interest.
A new report on Thursday, however, indicates the Tigers should very much be in the driver's seat here, likely having the inside track between the two ball clubs.
USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale said on Thursday that the two-time All-Star still does not have any interest in signing a short-term deal, and even went a step further to report Bregman is still seeking a six or seven-year contract.
While it's not know exactly what the Tigers offer is, it isn't short term and Chicago's certainly seems like it is, which should work to Detroit's advantage.
Last week, the idea they may have the best offer on the table between all the potential suitors was kicked around by former MLB GM and current insider Jim Bowden, yet the Motor City may not be where the star wants to play.
A team can have the best offer, however, they can't force a player who doesn't desire to be there to accept that offer. Not to mention the fact it the Tigers shouldn't readily hand over a massive contract to someone who doesn't seem eager to join the team.
Detroit - likely along with the Toronto Blue Jays - is more likely than any of the potential remaining teams to meet the kind of deal Bregman is looking for, though if he doesn't want to play for either, paying him more to overcome a lack of desire is not the way to sustain success.
The Tigers should invest their assets into players who are excited about the opportunity to play for a storied franchise and join a young, ascending roster with the chance to help compete for a championship.
If that's not Bregman, then Detroit should move on.
But if it is, he would be the perfect fit and by the sounds of it, the team is in a good spot in the negotiations.