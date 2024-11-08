Detroit Tigers Urged To Pursue 16-Year MLB Veteran As Clubhouse Leader
The Detroit Tigers have a solid foundation of young players set to lead the team next year, but they should also look into what veterans would be the best to pair with them.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports recently gave the Tigers an interesting option when he listed them as one of the top landing spots for longtime MLB veteran Justin Turner, who would be entering his 17th season in the league.
While he may not be the same player he was when he was a fringe-MVP candidate, he still has plenty to offer a team.
"Singles and walks form the hands on Turner's clock. He doesn't offer defensive or baserunning value, and he no longer possesses the necessary bat speed to hit for power. What remains is his feel for contact and the strike zone alike," said Anderson. "It's enough to keep him tick-tocking along at an above-average offensive pace. Turner's advanced age and otherwise narrow skill set does make him an attrition risk, however, and that'll keep his cost down and his term to a year."
Detroit may be the perfect spot for him to land if he does want to continue playing.
He posted a .259/.354/.383 slash line last year with 11 home runs and 55 RBI between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. While that was one of the worst campaigns of his career, it would have been one of the better seasons on the Tigers roster.
It was the pitching that led Detroit on their playoff run as the offense tried to keep up.
The good news is that so much of their lineup is young and should keep improving. They just need to surround them with the right players.
Riley Greene, Colt Keith, Parker Meadows and Wenceel Perez have all flashed star potential. The Tigers don't need to add a high-profile free agent to the offense, rather a complimentary piece while they hope their in-house players progress.
Turner fits the bill as someone reliable who provides a solid bat in utility role between the corners of the infield and designated hitter.
The near 40-year-old has played in 120 games in eight of the last 10 seasons. He isn't is dynamic as he used to be, and he probably shouldn't play second base or third base anymore, but he hasn't become a waste of a spot in the lineup.
Keeping the price down for a depth bat in the lineup would also allow them to splurge elsewhere on the roster.