Detroit Tigers Have Premier Youngster to Build Powerful Lineup Around
For the Detroit Tigers to become legitimate contenders in the American League, they know that their offense needs to improve.
Their unprecedented run in the second half of the 2024 season came on the back of elite pitching and timely hitting. Any weaknesses on the mound have been addressed, as the starting rotation has good depth and the bullpen looks as strong as ever.
In the lineup, the only significant addition that was made was Gleyber Torres.
He will be taking over at second base with Colt Keith moving over to first, kicking Spencer Torkleson out of the everyday lineup.
Torres is certainly capable of adding some pop to the lineup as a two-time All-Star, but if this team is going to take things to the next level, it will be courtesy of their younger players taking their performance to the next level.
One of the players the Tigers are relying upon heavily is left fielder Riley Greene.
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft was solid in his first two seasons in the Major Leagues, making his debut in 2022. But last year, he was a true breakout star.
Greene made his first All-Star team, producing a .262/.348/.479 slash line with 24 home runs and 27 doubles. He knocked in 74 runs and scored 82 times.
If he can stay healthy, those are going to be his baseline numbers moving forward as he is starting to take his performance to that next level.
He turned only 24 years old in September, as he isn’t even scratching the surface of his potential yet.
A stellar defender in left field as well, it is his bat that will take his star to new heights and was the biggest reason Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic (subscription required) placed him on the MLB All-Under-25 team.
Despite playing in an unfriendly hitter’s park, Greene has produced at an impressive clip at the plate. If adjustments to the dimensions are ever made, he will be an annual threat to hit 30+ home runs.
He mashes right-handed pitching and his line drive, ground ball and fly ball percentages are all heading in the right direction.
Greene wasn’t the only Detroit player to be discussed by Nesbitt, as Keith was an honorable mention.
His move to first base likely takes him out of the running in the future unless he can start producing some power numbers to match up with the position change.
He did start to show more life as the season wore on, recording a .774 OPS from June 14 through the end of the campaign with an impressive .286 batting average as a rookie.