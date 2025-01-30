Detroit Tigers Have Two Rookie of the Year Contenders Flying Under the Radar
One of the biggest takeaways from the incredible run the Detroit Tigers went on in the second half of the 2024 MLB season was the strong core that emerged as the foundation of the team.
There is a lot of talent for manager A.J. Hinch to work with, as arguably the toughest thing to find, an ace to anchor the staff, is already in place with American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.
The lineup has incredible upside as well, led by star left fielder Riley Greene who some people think can ascend to MVP-level production.
He is surrounded by a host of young players only scratching the surface of their potential such as center fielder Parker Meadows, shortstop Trey Sweeney, outfielder/designated hitter Kerry Carpenter and second baseman turned first baseman Colt Keith.
That is already an impressive group the Tigers have to build around, but there is even more help coming through their pipeline.
Everyone is excited to see what their top prospect, pitcher Jackson Jobe, can do in the rotation behind Skubal. He is one of the best prospects in the game and will be a popular selection by many people to take home the Rookie of the Year Award.
However, he isn’t the only player who will have the opportunity to earn some accolades in 2025.
Another youngster to keep an eye on amongst the team’s pitchers is Brant Hurter.
Hurter made his Major League debut on Aug. 4, 2024 as part of Hinch’s “pitching chaos” game plan that included bulk pitchers coming on after an opener.
He excelled in the role, making 10 appearances with one start, throwing 45.1 innings with an impressive 2.58 ERA with 38 strikeouts. A solid 1.3 WAR was recorded along with some very solid advanced stats.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN believes that the up-and-coming lefty will be a Rookie of the Year candidate along with his teammate, third baseman Jace Jung.
These two prospects ranked outside of the top 100 that could be major contributors in 2025.
To be considered for awards, opportunity and playing time is the most important.
Right now, Jung looks like he is will have both given the current situation at the hot corner for the Tigers.
Unless they pull off a deal to land someone such as Alex Bregman in free agency, Jung is going to be in the mix for regular at-bats, at the very least in a platoon role against right-handed pitching.