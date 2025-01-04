Detroit Tigers Slugger Receives Incredibly Bold Prediction for Next Season
The Detroit Tigers are a team on the rise in the American League.
They were able to snap their nine-year playoff drought with an unprecedented run in the second half of the 2024 season, overcoming a double-digit deficit in the standings despite being clear sellers ahead of the trade deadline.
There were a lot of players who contributed to the incredible run, highlighted by AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.
The talented lefty was a reliable source of production for manager A.J. Hinch all year, as the team was put in a position to win whenever he took the mound.
In the lineup, it is another lefty that the Tigers can thank for aiding in the turnaround — star left fielder Riley Greene.
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Paul J. Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Fla., made his much-anticipated debut in 2021. He has steadily improved each season, as 2024 was a nice breakout for the former top prospect.
In 137 games, he recorded a slash line of .262/.348/.479 with 24 home runs, 27 doubles, six triples and 74 RBI. He is above-average with the glove in left field, resulting in a 5.4 WAR campaign and his first All-Star appearance.
With the supporting cast around him improving, his production could spike again in 2025.
It is fair to assume young players such as Kerry Carpenter, Colt Keith, Trey Sweeney, Parker Meadows and Jace Jung will take a step forward with their production. The Tigers signed Gleyber Torres to man second base and are still in the mix for Alex Bregman and Anthony Santander.
There is a lot to like about the outlook in Detroit for the team and specifically Greene.
One writer, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com, believes that the star left fielder is in for a monster 2025 season.
In a recent piece predicting the BBWAA awards for next year, he went bold with his AL MVP winner. Purposely selecting no repeat winners, he landed on the Tigers star as his selection. He considers Greene a long shot, but there are plenty of reasons to like the slugger's trajectory entering this season.
“Here's why Greene might be ready for lift-off: In 2024, his barrel rate jumped into the 90th percentile in MLB, his walk rate rose from 8.4% to 11%, and his chase rate dropped from 26.5% to 23.1%. These are really encouraging trends for a 24-year-old player with pedigree and, hopefully, a stronger offensive supporting cast,” he wrote.
It would be a massive boost to Detroit if Greene ascended to that level of superstardom. They have been on the search for a power boost to their lineup, but he could be the one that provides it as long as he stays healthy and the supporting cast lives up to expectations.