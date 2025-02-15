Detroit Tigers ‘High Upside Prospect’ Most Intriguing Non-Roster Invite To Camp
The Detroit Tigers moved their timeline up multiple years when their dominant second-half run resulted in them earning the second wild card spot in the American League.
They kept the good times rolling when they defeated the Houston Astros in the ALWC before being defeated by the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.
With so much success experienced over the final two-plus months of the season, a lot of people expected the Tigers to spend a lot of money in free agency.
However, that spending spree never came. Instead, the front office took a calculated approach to free agency, giving one-year deals to second baseman Gleyber Torres and starting pitcher Alex Cobb worth $15 million.
When the starting pitching market cooled down they added Jack Flaherty on a favorable two-year, $35 million deal that is essentially a one-year deal. If he replicates his performance from 2024, he will opt out of that deal looking to land a multi-year contract next winter.
Why would the Tigers hand out essentially three one-year deals instead of looking to make the huge splash?
They are still figuring out who their core foundation will be moving forward as several young players emerged at the Major League level in 2024 and there are even more on the way in the pipeline.
One of them, Thayron Liranzo, will be at Major League camp in spring training for the first time in his career.
All eyes will be on the slugging catcher, who was selected by Mike Axisa of CBS Sports as the most intriguing non-roster invite for Detroit this year.
“Detroit broke through and returned to the postseason last year, and they still have a wave of high upside prospects on the way, led by Liranzo (and Clarke and McGonigle),” he wrote.
The headliner in the return package from the Los Angeles Dodgers in their acquisition of Flaherty ahead of the trade deadline may not stick at catcher full-time, but there is no question about his bat.
At only 20 years old he had a .378 on-base percentage overall at High-A last year. After landing with the Tigers his production skyrocketed, recording a .315/.470/.562 slash line in 115 plate appearances with five home runs and seven doubles.
He drew 26 walks and struck out only 20 times, showing some advanced grasp of the strike zone as well.
Even if Liranzo doesn’t stick at catcher, his future is incredibly bright. He is going to be part of the next wave of prospects along with outfielder Max Clark and infielder Kevin McGonigle that help push the franchise to the next level.