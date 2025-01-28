Detroit Tigers Star Prospect Receives Incredibly Bold Prediction for Career
The Detroit Tigers surprised a lot of people with how they have handled business thus far this offseason.
After an unprecedented run in the second half of the 2024 regular season earned them the second wild-card spot in the American League, many expected the team to go on a spending spree this winter to augment their core.
That has not yet occurred, as the only additions the team has made are two one-year deals to second baseman Gleyber Torress and starting pitcher Alex Cobb. Both will earn $15 million in 2025.
A big reason that the team didn’t spend big is likely because of the incredible farm system that has been put together.
There is an incredible amount of high-end talent in the Tigers’ minor league system, as they have seven players ranked in the top 100 of Keith Law’s prospect rankings over at The Athletic.
One of those star youngsters is second baseman Kevin McGonigle, who is ranked No. 23 overall and No. 3 in the organization. The only players ranked higher are outfielder Max Clark (No. 6) and starting pitcher Jackson Jobe (No. 11).
The No. 37 overall pick in the 2023 MLB June amateur draft, Detroit was able to convince him to turn pro instead of heading to the Auburn Tigers to play collegiately with a nice first-round level bonus.
Forgoing college has certainly looked like the right move out of the gate, as he has produced at an impressive clip through his first 95 professional games.
In 345 at-bats, he has recorded a .310/.412/.444 slash line. He has incredible strike zone recognition, drawing 64 walks and striking out only 38 times. Despite his smaller frame, as he is listed at 5’10” and 187 pounds, he hits the ball hard.
If he wants to generate more power, as there doesn’t seem to be much more room for growth based on his size, a tweak in his swing will be needed.
But, for now, he has been doing great with his bat-to-ball skills. His power to the gaps is excellent, as he has 20 doubles, four triples and six home runs thus far as a professional.
Law is very high on McGonigle, as he believes that he will have an incredibly productive career.
“He’s probably going to have a very long career as an above-average regular who ranks among the league leaders in OBP with just average or fringy power and solid defense at second … and, if he hits what I’d arbitrarily call a 95th percentile outcome, retire with 2,500 hits,” he wrote.
If he lives up to those expectations, McGonigle has a chance to earn a spot in Cooperstown with that kind of production.
Detroit would certainly like that, and that kind of upside is exactly why the Tigers didn’t go crazy spending this offseason as they know there are some incredible young players coming down the pipeline.