Detroit Tigers Infield Options Dwindle With Willy Adames Joining San Francisco Giants
The Detroit Tigers are one of the many teams that are in the market for a power hitter this offseason.
Offense was an issue for the team throughout the year. Elite pitching is what buoyed their success down the stretch, as it was a struggle to score runs consistently without a power threat in the middle of the order.
Timely hitting occurred, but they scored only 21 runs in seven postseason games. If they want to continue rising the ranks in the American League, they need to become more consistent with the bats.
One of the players whom the Tigers were connected to as a potential addition this offseason was Willy Adames.
The Milwaukee Brewers shortstop would have been a great addition to the team, filling several needs.
He provides elite power and run production for a shortstop, coming off a career year in 2024 with 32 home runs and 112 RBI. Adams added 21 stolen bases as well, another single-season high, as he couldn’t have picked a better time for a monster year.
It worked out, as he signed a massive free agent contract with the San Francisco Giants. The two sides agreed to a seven-year, $182 million deal.
It is the largest deal that the franchise has ever given out, as he will provide a massive boost to their lineup; the previous high was $167 million given to catcher Buster Posey, who is now the president of baseball operations.
That signing is a significant one, as he is the first major domino to fall amongst the hitters. But, Detroit is a big loser seeing that deal get done, as the options for infielders were already limited and one of the best ones is now off the board.
One of the reasons that Adames could have felt drawn to the Giants was that they have a hole at shortstop that he would fill. There were reports that he would be willing to move to third base in the right situation, which he likely would have had to do with the Tigers.
He could have been an insurance policy for Trey Sweeney at third base but likely would have been manning the hot corner more often than not.
If Detroit is going to make a splash in free agency, they could turn their attention to Houston Astros star Alex Bregman, who is far and away the best third base option available with Adames agreeing to a deal.
If not the two-time All-Star and World Series champion, they will have to explore the trade market for some help in their infield.