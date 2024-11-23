Why Versatile Infielder Makes Perfect Sense as Free Agent Target for Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers have a few specific areas of need in their lineup they would like to address this offseason.
In 2024, they made an incredible run to the playoffs despite some glaring weaknesses offensively. The team lacked pop in the middle of their order, making it a struggle at times to produce runs consistently.
The Tigers had timely hits and would make the most of their long balls with runners on base. But adding a bonafide power threat to the middle of their order is near the top of the to-do list this winter.
There are several players who would be worthwhile targets for the front office to pursue. First base has been mentioned as a possible spot to upgrade as the team is unsure Spencer Torkelson is the answer.
But, he could be given another chance as the starter after some flashes in the second half.
Where Detroit should be looking to upgrade is on the left side of their infield. Without a traditional everyday third baseman, and Trey Sweeney having some work to do to lock down the starting shortstop spot long-term, pursuing a player that can do both makes a lot of sense.
Enter Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers.
If the Tigers could sign only one player this offseason, it should be him.
He has played shortstop exclusively for the last six seasons of his career but is willing to make the move to third base for the right situation. Detroit could offer him a chance to play both spots depending on the day, as he could be a playoff of sorts with the left-handed hitting Sweeney and play third against righties.
Most importantly, he would provide the lineup with the kind of infusion of power they desperately need.
Adames has hit double-digit home runs in every season of his career except the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign. This past year, he launched a career-high 32 homers, the second time in the last three seasons he broke into the 30s.
With a 162-game average of 28 home runs and 32 doubles, he is the exact kind of hitter Detroit needs in the top half of their lineup. He also knocked in a career-best 112 RBI, giving elite production for a shortstop.
As a righty, he will also help balance things out as A.J. Hinch has several lefties already to choose from. With an above-average fly ball rate and below-average ground ball rate, he should be a reliable source of power for years to come as he enters his prime.