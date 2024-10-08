Detroit Tigers Infield Prospect Turns Into Top Rookie of 2024
The young Detroit Tigers have tied up their series against the Cleveland Guardians at 1-1, and will now have the home-field advantage in what has become a best of three series.
It has been a wild journey for the Tigers over the last couple of months, as they have emerged as one of the best teams in baseball this season. Despite going with an unconventional approach in the playoffs, Detroit is finding success, led by manager A.J. Hinch.
This is uncharted territory for a lot of players on the Tigers, as nobody expected them to be in this situation. However, the pressure hasn’t bothered them at all and this has become a fun team to watch.
One of the main reasons for the success of Detroit this season has been their young core improving and taking the next step forward. One of those key contributors was rookie second baseman, Colt Keith.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked the Top 50 rookies of 2024, and Keith came in ranked 33rd.
“The Tigers signed Keith to a six-year, $28.6 million extension in January, despite the fact that he had not yet made his MLB debut. That paved the way for him to make the Opening Day roster, and while he wasn't the AL Rookie of the Year contender many were expecting, he settled in nicely as the season progressed and finished with a .260/.309/.380 line that included 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 61 RBI in 148 games.”
Before the season even started, the Tigers showed a lot of faith in the type of player that Keith could be in the Majors. While he might not have been in the Rookie of the Year conversation, he certainly looks like a solid everyday player that the team has locked up for a long time.
Detroit has done a nice job of late with their rebuilding process, and players like their young second baseman coming up and making an impact is good to see.
While Keith has had a strong regular season, he has struggled a bit so far in the postseason for the Tigers. In four games, and nine at-bats, the rookie has yet to record a hit. However, despite some struggles at the plate, he has found ways to get on base with five walks in four games.
After a great rookie campaign, Keith and the young Detroit team are getting valuable experience for the future with every game they play in October.