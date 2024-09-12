Detroit Tigers Infielder Has Taken Big Step Forward This Season
The Detroit Tigers have had an excellent back-half of the year as they are currently fighting hard for a playoff spot.
A few months ago, the Tigers looked like they were once again going to miss the postseason following their decision to trade starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers among other moves. However, they have played some excellent baseball the last two months and find themselves right in the mix for the final American League Wild Card spot.
While Detroit has leaned heavily on their pitching this season, their lineup is starting to come alive down the stretch.
The balance between the two has resulted in multiple wins that has turned the Tigers into one of the hottest teams in baseball.
One of the hitters who has had a good season and is performing well for Detroit lately is second baseman, Colt Keith. He figures to be a part of the future for the Tigers at just 23 years old after putting together a nice rookie year.
MLB.com recently named Keith as the player who took the biggest step forward for Detroit this season.
“Detroit thought enough of Keith’s potential to sign him to a six-year contract before he played in a Major League game. He hit .197 with a .479 OPS through his first 39 games, but once he figured out how to adjust to how opponents were pitching to him, he became a steady contributor at the plate, eventually settling into the middle of the batting order. The Tigers believe there’s more power in the bat, which should emerge as his approach continues to evolve. -- Jason Beck”
It has been a very solid rookie season for Keith after the slow start, as he's rebounded to slash .261/.310/.381 with 12 home runs and 55 RBI.
For a middle infielder, he is showing the ability to have some power already, which is very encouraging long-term.
The youngster has certainly taken a big step forward, as the Tigers clearly had a lot of faith in him before he was even called-up. Detroit made the rare move to hand Keith a contract extension prior to him even having an at-bat in the big leagues.
In addition to Keith's progression, it would be unfair not to mention Tarik Skubal doing the same.
The team's ace is likely going to win the American League Cy Young Award this season, and is on the verge of making MLB history if he can secure the pitching Triple Crown.
The play of Keith after his slow start has helped make Detroit’s offense respectable, and pairing that with their solid pitching staff, they are racking up wins.