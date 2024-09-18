Detroit Tigers Infielder Named Most ‘Under-the-Radar’ Player on Roster by Exec
Looking back at the moves the Detroit Tigers made at the trade deadline, there has to be some regret from the front office about trading Jack Flaherty.
While they got an impressive return for the right-hander, it's also fair to say that he would've been an important piece to this rotation in the second half.
Despite the possibility of feeling regret by the front office, the Tigers pitching staff has impressed in a big way.
Since the trade deadline, they've had one of the better rotations in Major League Baseball.
That comes as a huge surprise considering the lack of depth and injuries in the rotation, but kudos to the guys in the building for stepping up.
With about two weeks remaining in the regular season, Detroit still has an opportunity to make the playoffs. It won't be easy, as they're currently 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card race, but they've given themselves an opportunity, and that's all they can ask for.
They'll need guys to continue stepping up, and one of those is Zach McKinstry.
McKinstry was viewed as somebody who could've been off the Big League roster just a few months ago, but he's turned things around in a big way.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic named him the most "under-the-radar" player on the Tigers, highlighting the Flaherty trade and what McKinstry has done.
"The Tigers traded Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline, not realizing they would be in the middle of the wild-card race in mid-September... One of the Tigers’ surprise contributors has been Zach McKinstry, who has played second base, shortstop, third base, designated hitter and all three outfield positions for them this year. Since Aug. 1, he’s posted an .830 OPS while giving Detroit strong defense and base running (eight steals in eight attempts in that span)."
General manager Jeff Greenberg added to Bowden's comments on the utility player.
“Zach made some adjustments in the second half and has played an important role for us, especially over these last six weeks. He’s provided impact at the plate, on the bases with his running, and defensively at multiple positions across the infield and outfield. His versatility can be a real factor on any given day.”
If Detroit does indeed make the postseason, there will be a few youngsters who could be impact players.
October is all about guys getting hot at the right time, so hopefully, McKinstry will continue to play the way he has and help them solidify a playoff spot.