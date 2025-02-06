Detroit Tigers Likely Bidding Against Just One Other Team For Top Free Agent
Things seem to be nearing a conclusion in the free agency of the top free agency target for the Detroit Tigers.
All offseason long, the Tigers have been connected to Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman. The two-time All-Star not only fills a positional and lineup need, but would bring a veteran presence and winning mentality to the Motor City that is absolutely critical in terms of the ability to take the next step as a contender.
In what has been a complete roller coaster of a bidding process, Bregman remains available approaching the middle of February, something nobody saw coming at the start of the winter.
Through all the twists and turns, Detroit has remained involved and even at the forefront of the negotiations, and at this late juncture, there may only be one team standing in their way in order to finally land the highly coveted signature.
After a return to the Astros resurfaced as a real possibility, talks between the star and the only MLB team he's ever know seem to have not progressed at all and the chances he could return to Houston appear slim at best.
The other biggest threat, the Boston Red Sox, appear to have moved on as well as they engage in trade negotiations with the St. Louis Cardinals for a different infield solution - and another previous Tigers target - in Nolan Arenado.
While the Toronto Blue Jays are still looming as a minor threat with a reported significant contract offer on the table, this is looking like a two-team race between Detroit and the Chicago Cubs.
Steam has picked up over the last week surrounding the Cubs after their initial interest was reported to only be on a short-term deal containing opt outs.
Given Chicago is still involved and potentially even the second frontrunner, it's safe to say they've at least upped the offer enough for Bregman's interest to be piqued.
Recent speculation has indicated Detroit has the best offer on the table in terms of what Bregman was looking for at the beginning of the offseason, but that begs the question why he has not signed yet, the answer likely being he would prefer to play elsewhere.
The allure of the Cubs is understandable if Bregman desires to play in a big market for a high profile team, but at a certain point the Tigers must look elsewhere if it becomes clear that's the reason a deal is not done even with the best offer out there.
Regardless, Detroit still has a chance, and as the field continues to dwindle, it's looking like they may only be bidding against one other serious suitor.