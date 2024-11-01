Detroit Tigers Linked to Dodgers World Series Hero to Join Rotation in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are entering an offseason where if the team is serious about winning, the strategy should be extremely aggressive when it comes to improving the roster.
The Tigers proved down the stretch that this is a team that's not far away from contention as they became the hottest team in baseball over the last month and a half. They went from nearly double digit games out of the playoffs to making the postseason and eliminating the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round before falling in a decisive fifth game in the ALDS to the Cleveland Guardians.
As Detroit looks to take the next step towards becoming a true contender, there are some glaring issues on the offensive side, namely both corner infield spots.
But by far the biggest reason why the Roar of '24 didn't go on for longer was the lack of anything reliable in the rotation behind superstar ace and presumptive American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.
There are some big names becoming available in free agency this winter, but the Tigers could avoid shelling out a nine-figure deal to one of the top names and end up instead with World Series hero and two-time All-Star Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chris Landers of FanSided named Detroit as a team that Buelher is a perfect fit for.
"The Tigers had exactly no one behind Tarik Skubal by the time the postseason rolled around, and while we love seeing A.J. Hinch cobble together bullpen games as much as anyone, that's hardly sustainable over the long haul," Landers wrote. "Fried, Burnes and Blake Snell might not be attainable, but Buehler could recreate most of their production for a fraction of the cost, and he's the sort of player that Detroit might be able to entice by overpaying a bit."
Buehler has had a rough go of it over the last couple of years since his career season in 2021. After making just 12 starts in 2022, Buehler missed the entire 2023 season and came back in 2024 but struggled to get back to his old form.
But in the World Series, he turned back the clock and looked like his old self with five scoreless innings and just two hits in Game 3 as well as earning the save in Game 5 to close the door and secure the title with the lights at their brightest.
Still just 30 years old, there's reason for optimism that Buehler can get back to the pitcher he was in four straight seasons from 2018-2021 when he had two top-ten finishes in Cy Young voting. If the Tigers feel like they can get the most out of the former ace who still looks to have plenty left in the tank, they should do what it takes to bring Buehler to Detroit.