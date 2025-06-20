Detroit Tigers Should Attempt Trade Deadline Splash for Orioles Star Reliever
The Detroit Tigers look like a team that is primed to be aggressive with the arrival of the trade deadline as they seek the final pieces to make themselves into a championship contender.
While there are numerous needs in the Motor City if this Tigers team is going to reach its full potential, one area who most agree will be added to is the bullpen.
Though there have been some impressive individual performances from players like Tommy Kahnle and Will Vest, the unit as a whole is not quite championship level and lacks a true closer.
If Detroit is willing to get a little bit aggressive, they could find their official closer both for this year and moving forward with one of the best in baseball potentially being dangled
The Baltimore Orioles are having what has largely been a complete mess of a season and are prime candidates to become sellers at the deadline.
Their superstar closer Félix Bautista is not someone they would necessarily be eager to part ways with. However if there were a potential time for that to happen, it's now.
Bautista is under team control for another full two seasons after 2025, which likely raises his price but also makes him that much more valuable.
In returning from Tommy John surgery and various other elbow issues this season, he has pitched to a 2.92 ERA and 1.216 WHIP in 25 appearances, not quite as dominant as before but working his way back nicely.
A trade for Bautista is an investment with the hope that as he gets further removed from the surgery, he can get back to the same terrifying presence he was before the injury.
In 2023, "The Mountain" had a 1.48 ERA and 0.918 WHIP with an absurd 110 strikeouts in just 61 innings.
The 2025 version of Bautista is capable of helping Detroit complete their bullpen and potentially win a pennant, but the Tigers also could be getting the best closer in baseball for the next two seasons at a team-friendly number.
A deal for the 29-year-old would likely require at least one premier prospect, but if Detroit believes it is capable of winning a championship in the next two years, it would certainly be worth it.
As the deadline approaches in just over a month, keep an eye on Bautista as someone the Tigers could make a run at.
