Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Starters in Games 1 and 2 of ALDS
The magical season for the Detroit Tigers will hopefully continue in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Guardians, an above-average team, are beatable. If the Tigers got past the Houston Astros, they certainly have an opportunity to beat any team remaining in the postseason.
Similar to how it's been throughout the past two months, Detroit will rely on everyone playing well. It's been a total team effort and for them to get to the next stage, that'll need to continue being the case.
The Tigers' pitching staff has been excellent since the trade deadline, which initially came as a surprise due to the lack of depth they had.
Detroit will have some tough decisions to make in their series against Cleveland, but they've officially decided on who'll start in Games 1 and 2, according to Evan Woodberry of MLive.com.
Woodberry reported that Tarik Skubal won't pitch in Game 1 but will get the start in Game 2. He added that A.J. Hinch announced Tyler Holton as the Game 1 starter.
“The slow heartbeat allows me to deploy him at any time,” Hinch said. “He’s the type of pitcher you want in every situation. Being able to get anybody out is also key. He’s got pitches for everybody. He can get creative. He can be stubborn. He’s a strike thrower.”
Holton started against the Astros in Game 2, slowing down Houston's bats in his short inning of work.
While he didn't throw much, the left-hander set the tone.
He'll need to do so again to help the Tigers win arguably the biggest contest of the series.