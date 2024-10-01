Detroit Tigers Set To Start Intriguing Option in Game 2 Against Houston Astros
The Detroit Tigers got a massive 3-1 win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of their Wild Card matchup.
With ace Tarik Skubal on the bump, this was a contest the Tigers needed to win.
If they advance, the same will be said for any other game he starts.
It's tough to put all their eggs in one basket when he's on the mound, but Skubal has been that good this season.
As they look ahead to the rest of the series, Detroit's coaching staff will have to make difficult decisions regarding who will get the ball in certain situations.
In Game 2, the Tigers are set to open with Tyler Holton, a left-hander who's appeared in 66 games this year and has started nine of them.
The 28-year-old has been a big part of their success, posting a 2.19 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 186 ERA+, and has struck out 77 hitters in 94.1 innings pitched.
He's appeared in two games against the Astros during the campaign, allowing no earned runs in 4.0 innings of work.
Holton hasn't pitched in more than two innings during an outing since Aug. 17, so it seems likely that Detroit will look to lean on him for just a frame or two in Game 2.
Their plans are uncertain after that, but A.J. Hinch made it known before the series that he'd get creative with the rotation.
It's been a team effort over the past two months for the Tigers, and that'll need to continue to be the case if they want to advance.