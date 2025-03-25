Detroit Tigers Manager Looks Safe from Hot Seat Entering Regular Season
The Detroit Tigers knew they were taking a risk when they hired embattled former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch to take over the same position with them.
Hired ahead of the 2021 campaign, he was fired early in 2020 by the Astros for the sign-stealing incident that the franchise was involved in. Out of the game for only one year, it was a hiring that drew a lot of attention, but positive and negative.
It was going to be a lot of work not only moving away from the sign-stealing scandal but getting the Tigers back on track.
When Hinch was hired the Tigers were on a six-year playoff drought. That was extended to nine during his first three years on the job.
Even with 77, 68 and 78 win-seasons, that was enough for the franchise to give him a long-term extension, which is already looking like a great investment.
In Year 4 under Hinch, some real progress was made on the field.
Despite being sellers at the deadline and facing a double-digit deficit in the standings, they were able to overcome the odds and made the postseason, earning the No. 2 wild card spot in the American League.
It had to feel good for Hinch to defeat his old team in the ALWC in a 2-0 sweep in Houston. Losing to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS in five games, while disappointing, showed that the team is heading in the right direction.
With their long playoff drought snapped things are looking up as Hinch is sitting as pretty as any manager in the league when it comes to managerial hot seats.
In the opinion of Will Laws of Sports Illustrated, he is in the top tier, “Happily Married,” with an incredibly positive outlook.
“After he guided the Astros through the beginning of their dynasty, he may be on the verge of starting another one in Detroit behind reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and an intriguing collection of young hitters,” Laws wrote.
Hinch deserves a lot of credit for the job he did last summer for what he did with the pitching staff.
It helps having a Cy Young Award winner anchoring the staff, but beyond Tarik Skubal, there wasn’t much reliability with the starting rotation after Jack Flaherty was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and the team was hit by injuries.
Out of that blossomed “Pitching Chaos” as Hinch hit all of the right buttons with his staff.
A combination of bullpen games, openers and bulk inning pitchers got them through the final two months of the season and playoffs when their star wasn’t taking the mound.
The sign stealing scandal is a black mark on his resume, but Hinch is an excellent manager who knows how to get the most out of his team.
With the talent improving on the Tigers’ roster, they are going to be a force to be reckoned with in the near future with him leading the way as manager.