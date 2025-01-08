Detroit Tigers May Be Strong Trade Destination for Former Yankees All-Star
The Detroit Tigers were seen as a team entering the offseason who was all but guaranteed to add to the starting rotation with the possibility of multiple acquisitions being discussed.
To this point, other than signing veteran righty Alex Cobb to a one-year contract, there has been nothing significant added and Tigers brass has stated they actually like what they have and do not anticipate making other major additions.
If that's to be believed, Detroit becoming involved in the trade market for another starter feels unlikely, but perhaps things could change if the right player became available.
In his Tuesday morning column, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported the New York Yankees are "actively trying to deal" Marcus Stroman and the $18 million salary he comes strapped with. In what would likely simply be a salary dumping move, the Tigers would not have to give up a significant package to land the two-time All-Star, but is he the right fit?
The possibility of teaming Stroman, who has been among the better pitchers in baseball for a majority of the last decade, with Baseball America’s Pitching Coach of the Year, Chris Fetter, is certainly intriguing. It is also entirely possible that Stroman's best days are already behind him
Turning 34 years old in May, Stroman's strikeout numbers saw his lowest K's per nine innings rate since 2015. With a 4.31 ERA over 29 starts for the Yankees in 2024 after he opted out of his contract with the Chicago Cubs following the 2023 season, Stroman was not horrible by any means but far from worthy of the $18 million figure attached to him this season.
There's also the school of though that if Detroit is willing to offer Cobb a deal worth up to $16 million, the ceiling Stroman has shown as recently as the first half of the 2023 season makes him worth the big number. In just under 100 innings over 16 starts to begin last season for the Cubs, Stroman posted a 2.28 ERA and was named an All-Star for the second time in his career.
The second half of the year was a disaster with an 8.29 ERA over his final 11 appearances, but largely blamed on various injury issues.
If New York is willing to take on a significant portion of the salary for 2025, Stroman could be worth the risk of bringing him in and hoping Fetter can work his magic once again. But at $18 million, the Tigers would be better off taking a pass.