Detroit Tigers Manager A.J. Hinch Says He Likes What Team Has Pitching Wise
The Detroit Tigers were headed into the offseason looking to upgrade their pitching department after A.J. Hinch had to creatively piece together bullpen games during the team's playoff run.
While Hinch is as good as anyone at making the most out of a group that's deprived of starting pitching depth, the Tigers added to the unit when they awarded veteran Alex Cobb with a one-year deal worth $15 million.
Cobb figures to play a serious role in the rotation behind Tarik Skubal and Reese Olson, as well as potentially alongside top prospect Jackson Jobe.
The Cobb deal did not exactly light the fanbase on fire like a reunion with Jack Flaherty would have, but team decision makers have essentially stated that they are likely done making big moves for starters because they like the depth they have.
Hinch spoke about the state of the pitching staff during the Winter Meetings this week and expressed optimism over where the team is at.
"We like our group, which is really key," he said via MLB Network Radio. "To maximize our potential to win as many games as we can, it starts on the mound. So if we can add talented guys who are positive influences on the field and off the field ... certainly we're gonna try to make our team better. It's a huge competition coming into spring to see who we break camp with rotation wise, but the more the merrier."
Hinch's words line up exactly with the chaotic pitching strategy that has seen the team have success, especially in 2024.
He named Jobe by name as someone who is expected to be added to the rotation, and someone he is extremely excited about.
The presence of the star prospect likely factored into Detroit's somewhat lack of urgency to add a top arm since he figures to be a major part of the rotation.
Beyond Skubal, Olson, Jobe, and now Cobb, it sounds like Hinch is saying that fifth spot is up for grabs.
There's certainly not a lack of options.
From Casey Mize to Keider Montero to Kenta Maeda and even a rookie like Ty Madden, the Tigers feel like they have enough in the building to compete, and possibly, have a more complete regular season next year than they had this past campaign when it took a scorching hot month to make the playoffs.
Scott Harris has said all along that the most important improvements the Tigers will make have to come internally, and by the sounds of it the team is sticking to that strategy.