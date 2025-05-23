Detroit Tigers May Find Themselves Without Key Star Due to Injury
The Detroit Tigers have been receiving incredible contributions from everyone on their roster, helping propel them to the best record in baseball at 33-18.
Of the course of a marathon regular season, here are going to be some obstacles and hurdles for teams to overcome. Whether it is a player not performing up to their standard or an injury, nothing ever goes exactly as planned.
For the Tigers, the latter has been dealt with since Opening Day.
Detroit has yet to have their projected starting lineup on the field once this season. Center fielder Parker Meadows hasn’t appeared in a game to this point and the team is still waiting on Matt Vierling as well.
Now, they could be dealing with the absence of second baseman Gleyber Torres again.
What Injury Is Tigers’ Gleyber Torres Dealing With?
Signed away from the New York Yankees in free agency, he agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Tigers to rehab his value.
He has certainly achieved that, producing at a solid clip with the bat.
Through 38 games and 162 plate appearances, Torres has a .277/.358/.426 slash line with a 123 OPS+. That OPS+ would be the second highest in a single season of his career. He has hit five home runs with six doubles, driving in 24 runs and stealing four bases.
The most impressive part about his stat line is the eye-popping turnaround when it comes to cutting back on strikeouts. He has a 9.3% strikeout rate to this point; that is well below his career mark of 19.8%; his previous single-season low is 14.6% in 2023.
Torres has been hitting the ball with authority, providing Detroit with the exact kind of impact they were hoping for.
Unfortunately, he has struggled a bit to stay healthy this season, as he could be sidelined for the second time this year.
"He wasn't moving great. I need to talk to the doctors and figure out the extent of what it is,” manager A.J. Hinch said in reference to Torres, who is dealing with lower right leg discomfort, via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press on X.
Earlier in the campaign, the veteran second baseman dealt with a strained left oblique that sidelined him from March 29 through April 11.
It would be an unfortunate turn of events if he has to miss time again, as health is the only thing holding him back from having a true breakout campaign to improve his stock heading into free agency again after the season.