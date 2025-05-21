Tigers Will Have Most Versatile Lineup in MLB Once Healthy
The Detroit Tigers built a lot of positive momentum with their incredible performance in the second half of the 2024 season.
They went from being sellers at the trade deadline to overcoming a double-digit deficit and earning the third Wild Card spot in the American League.
The Tigers defeated the Houston Astros in the ALWC before pushing the Cleveland Guardians to five games in the ALDS, but falling short.
Clear needs emerged during that run, with the team’s starting pitching depth being a real issue and their lack of pop in the lineup led to inconsistent run production.
Both problems have disappeared in 2025, leading to the Tigers owning the best record in baseball at 32-17 entering play on May 21, already being mentioned as virtual locks for the postseason.
Holding onto the top spot in the AL will be a challenge, but manager A.J. Hinch will have one advantage over the competition; when his roster is healthy, he has the most versatile group of players in the MLB.
The Detroit Tigers Biggest Advantage Is Lineup Versatility
The most shocking addition to that versatility has been veteran Javier Baez.
In the offseason, the discourse surrounding him was counting down the days until his albatross contract expired. Now, he is the starting center fielder, stepping up when injuries decimated the team’s depth.
He looks like a natural in the grass, but when Parker Meadows returns, Baez could shift back to the infield. Third base has been a barren wasteland of production so far this year, so he could help solidify things there.
Baez has been an excellent defender at both center field and third base this season and can still handle shortstop.
Matt Vierling, who has logged at least 483 innings in the Major Leagues at all three outfield spots and third base, adds another versatile player to the equation for Hinch to mix-and-match his lineup depending on who the opponent is throwing at them.
Don’t forget about Zach McKinstry, who has already played at least 12 innings this year alone at second base, shortstop, left field, right field and third base.
Having that many players capable of filling different spots in the defensive alignment provides Hinch with an embarrassment of riches when it comes to creating lineup combinations to maximize matchups and the team’s potential.