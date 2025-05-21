Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Will Have Most Versatile Lineup in MLB Once Healthy

The Detroit Tigers are going to be able to match up with any opponent when healthy.

Kenneth Teape

May 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
May 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Tigers built a lot of positive momentum with their incredible performance in the second half of the 2024 season.

They went from being sellers at the trade deadline to overcoming a double-digit deficit and earning the third Wild Card spot in the American League.

The Tigers defeated the Houston Astros in the ALWC before pushing the Cleveland Guardians to five games in the ALDS, but falling short.

Clear needs emerged during that run, with the team’s starting pitching depth being a real issue and their lack of pop in the lineup led to inconsistent run production.

Both problems have disappeared in 2025, leading to the Tigers owning the best record in baseball at 32-17 entering play on May 21, already being mentioned as virtual locks for the postseason.

Holding onto the top spot in the AL will be a challenge, but manager A.J. Hinch will have one advantage over the competition; when his roster is healthy, he has the most versatile group of players in the MLB.

The Detroit Tigers Biggest Advantage Is Lineup Versatility

The most shocking addition to that versatility has been veteran Javier Baez.

In the offseason, the discourse surrounding him was counting down the days until his albatross contract expired. Now, he is the starting center fielder, stepping up when injuries decimated the team’s depth.

He looks like a natural in the grass, but when Parker Meadows returns, Baez could shift back to the infield. Third base has been a barren wasteland of production so far this year, so he could help solidify things there.

Baez has been an excellent defender at both center field and third base this season and can still handle shortstop.

Matt Vierling, who has logged at least 483 innings in the Major Leagues at all three outfield spots and third base, adds another versatile player to the equation for Hinch to mix-and-match his lineup depending on who the opponent is throwing at them.

Don’t forget about Zach McKinstry, who has already played at least 12 innings this year alone at second base, shortstop, left field, right field and third base.

Having that many players capable of filling different spots in the defensive alignment provides Hinch with an embarrassment of riches when it comes to creating lineup combinations to maximize matchups and the team’s potential.

More From Tigers On SI

feed

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News