Tigers Top Prospect Earns Respect Before His Potential MLB Debut

The Detroit Tigers possess one of the top farm systems in Major League Baseball. Scott Harris, the President of Baseball Operations, has emphasized that he is not willing to trade any of these prospects unless absolutely necessary.

Lucky for Tiger fans, one prospect who feels the safest from being dealt, and one who could make his MLB debut later this year, Kevin McGonigle, is the embodiment of what Harris is looking for in a Detroit Tiger.

McGonigle has shot up the prospect list for the Tigers and even ranks as the second-best prospect in the MLB. That status landed him a bold prediction before he's even laced up the cleats and hit the field at Comerica Park.

McGonigle Predicted for AL Rookie of the Year

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince created his way too early award winner predictions for both the American and National League, which featured the Tigers young infielder finishing 2026 bringing home American League Rookie of the Year honors.

"Trey Yesavage will of course be a popular pick after what he and his savage splitter did in the postseason. So he’s off the table for me, unfortunately," Castrovince wrote.

"Instead, I’ll go with the guy who has maybe the best hit tools in the Minors right now. McGonigle’s approach and bat speed are impressive, and he slashed .305/.408/.583 with 46 strikeouts against 59 walks in 88 games across three levels in 2025. He might not crack the Tigers’ Opening Day squad at shortstop like some fans will hope, but I think there will be ample opportunity for him in 2026."

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Depending on the production at the big league level, McGonigle could easily make his MLB debut sooner rather than later. While it's likely he'll start the season in the minors, unless he forces the organization's hand in Spring Training, there are ways McGonigle can crack the MLB roster.

For example, if Parker Meadows' 2025 struggles bleed into 2026, the Tigers could opt to move Javier Baez to center field, where he was very successful last season, to make room for McGonigle at shortstop.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McGonigle's fielding might not be strong enough to hold down the shortstop position, however, as MLB.com evaluators could see him becoming a primary second baseman in the future, once Gleyber Torres and the Tigers have parted ways.

Among the incredible things McGonigle did in 2025, he was named a Midwest League player of the week, player of the month and the prospect of the year. He was named to the All-MiLB Prospect First Team and a Baseball America Minor League All-Star. He won the AFL player of the week award twice, was named an AFL rising star and was named the AFL’s most valuable player.

More Tigers News