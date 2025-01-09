Did Detroit Tigers Miss Out On Justin Verlander Reunion After New Details Emerge?
Entering the offseason, Detroit Tigers fans were holding out some hope that a reunion with one of their best players in franchise history could be in the cards.
The storybook ending was not to be however, with the possibility officially coming to a close on Tuesday night when news broke that Justin Verlander was signing a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants.
Verlander, who turns 42 years old in February, struggled through the worst season of his career last year with the Houston Astros as he dealt with injury issues which severely limited him. But all reporting has pointed to him being back fully healthy ready to go.
Just three seasons removed from what was arguably the best season of his now 20-year career, there was reason for hope that wherever he ended up, Verlander at the least would still be able to contribute.
With the Tigers beginning the winter in need of starting pitching and the chances of a Verlander reunion with the Astros dwindling due to younger talent in Houston beginning to flourish, the idea of bringing back the three-time Cy Young winner made a lot of sense.
Considering the $15 million number he received and just a one year commitment, it's even more frustrating that Detroit seemingly was not seriously involved in the chase for Verlander.
For one, the Tigers have only made one real addition to the starting rotation this offseason, and it was for a similar deal to what Verlander wound up signing with the Giants.
Detroit awarded Alex Cobb with a one-year deal worth up to $16 million with innings-based incentives, but a guarantee of the same $15 million which Verlander received.
Yes, Cobb is five years younger, but he has struggled through significantly more injuries in his soon-to-be 14-year career than Verlander has in his soon-to-be 20-year career. Cobb has never made 30 starts in a season while Verlander has made 30 starts in as many years (13) as Cobb has even been in the Majors.
Nobody is going to argue who's better if they are both at their peak abilities next season. But with the two having relatively similar floors and Verlander possessing an immensely higher ceiling, it's disappointing that the Tigers prioritized Cobb without making Verlander a similar offer to return.
It's entirely possible that neither pitcher is able to make a significant impact next season and would not be a huge surprise given Verlander's age and Cobb's injury history. However, at the same contract, it at least would have been a significantly more popular and high-upside move to bring back Verlander and let him finish his career in the place where it all started.