Detroit Tigers, MLB Heading Back to Traditional All-Star Game Uniforms
When the Detroit Tigers sent pitcher Tarik Skubal and outfielder Riley Greene to this year’s All-Star Game, they wore tan jerseys that had “American League” across the front.
Had it been a traditional All-Star Game uniform, the pair would have been allowed to wear the Tigers’ classic home jersey with the gothic “D” on the front.
Well, next year Detroit's All-Stars won’t get to wear the timeless home jerseys, but they won’t be wearing league-specific uniforms, either.
MLB announced on Monday that it was doing away with those uniforms and moving back to the traditional home-and-away uniforms that teams wore through the 2019 game.
When the leagues convene at Truist Park in Atlanta next July, the National League players will wear their home white jerseys and American League players will wear their road gray jerseys.
So, at least the Tigers will get to wear their black caps with the gothic “D” on them.
MLB’s deal with Nike prompted the change after the 2019 game. Nike and the league agreed to a 10-year, $1 billion deal to become MLB's official uniform supplier. With it came specially-designed uniforms for the Game while players wore their regular uniforms for the Home Run Derby.
This year’s jersey drew plenty of criticism. Several players spoke up about their desire to go back to the home-and-away jerseys. Fans were unhappy, too.
During this year’s All-Star Game, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted the league was considering a change.
“I’m aware of the sentiment,” he said during a press conference.
This came two years after Manfred told reporters that he like the change to a single uniform for each league during the game. So the decision represented a significant change in tune.
"I never thought that a baseball team wearing different jerseys in a game was a particularly appealing look for us,” he said.
Next year, players in the Home Run Derby will continue to wear their normal uniforms for that event, but that the rest of the participants would wear specially designed uniforms for workout day and other activities.
Next year’s road uniforms will also feel familiar.
The league also announced that it is moving back to the former fabric and lettering used before Nike introduced the Vapor Premier jersey design, which was supposed to improve mobility and fit for players.
The uniforms caused widespread criticism from players about the uniforms, including the smaller lettering and numbers. MLB said it conducted a survey of players on next steps, and the new uniforms will feature enlarged letters for player names, embroidered sleeve patches and reverting back to full pant customization.
It will take more than a year for the uniforms to return to their 2023 form, but the transition will start with road uniforms, which will be ready for spring training.