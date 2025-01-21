Detroit Tigers Must Pursue Free Agent Gold Glove Infielder To Solve Major Issue
The Detroit Tigers were expected going into the offseason to try to make a huge splash in free agency after their unlikely playoff run.
Trailing the final Wild Card spot by 9.5 games in late August, the Tigers went on one of the most impressive stretches in franchise history in order to make the playoffs before eliminating the Houston Astros and coming within a game of their first ALCS appearance in a decade.
After the young core proved firsthand they are not far away from contending, the hope was ownership may be willing to make a huge investment in the roster and try to make a move to put them over the top.
Of course, the big hope in the area of a splash was the possibility of stealing away Astros third baseman Alex Bregman to not only fill a need in the lineup and on defense, but to bring in a veteran presence with a winning mentality. While Bregman still remains unsigned and Detroit still is in the equation, there's another option out there who would come at a significantly cheaper number than Bregman.
One of the names the Tigers were connected to early on in free agency and has gone quiet since is San Diego Padres Gold Glove infielder Ha-Seong Kim.
Winning the Gold Glove in 2023 in the utility role for his services not only at shortstop but at second and third base as well, Kim is a versatile defender who will provide elite defense no matter which position you stick him at.
Following the signing of Gleyber Torres and announcement of Colt Keith moving over to first base, the right side of the infield appears to be pretty well set. It's the left side where Kim could prove to be extremely useful.
The combination of Javy Báez and Trey Sweeney will get the first crack at holding down the position, though if things go in the wrong direction there again, Kim - a natural shortstop - could slot in there.
In a more ideal world however, a Sweeney and Báez platoon is able to give at least playable production, Kim would play third base, and Matt Vierling would play a super utility type role.
While Kim would of course raise the overall level of defense in the infield, he could be exactly the type of hitter the lineup is desperate for as well. Being a right-handed bat would obviously help to balance things out, though it's Kim's contact that is his bread and butter at the plate.
Kim is an extremely disciplined hitter, ranking above the 90th percentile in whiff rate and in the 96th percentile in walk rate in addition to over the 80th percentile in strikeout rate. He does not take bad swings and is extremely difficult to get out, an asset which would push the Detroit lineup to the next level.
Obviously he does not provide the level of excitement to the fanbase that someone like Bregman would. That being said, the argument can be made that given what each will end up signing for, Kim would be the much better acquisition.