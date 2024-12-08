Detroit Tigers Path To Landing Ha-Seong Kim Cleared After Adames Deal With Giants
The Detroit Tigers were always going to look to add an infielder this offseason with glaring needs at both corner spots and potentially shortstop as well depending on the kind of production they get early.
One player who is capable of filling a need at multiple spots in the infield with elite defense and a bat that could be a perfect fit for Detroit's lineup is San Diego Padres Gold Glove shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. In terms of available options who wouldn't completely break the bank and be able to come in and help the Tigers immensely, there aren't many better possibilities than Kim.
One team who likely felt the same however was the San Francisco Giants and they were likely the biggest looming threat to steal Kim away from the Motor City. But on Saturday night, San Francisco sent shockwaves across the league when they handed out the largest contract in team history to the top option on the infield market in Milwaukee Brewers superstar shortstop Willy Adames in order to form one of the best left sides of the infield in baseball along with Matt Chapman at third.
Presumably, this will take the Giants out of the running for Kim and clear the path for the Tigers to swoop in and sign him to a deal.
This past week, reports emerged that Detroit has legitimate interest in Kim, and for good reason. On top of the fact that he obviously can play incredible defense no matter where you stick him in the infield, Kim is an elite and disciplined contact hitter, ranking in the 90s when it comes to percentiles of whiff rate, chase rate, and walk rate.
A right-handed bat with a spectacular approach is exactly what the Tigers lineup needs and at that point, the defense he brings at positions of need is almost secondary. A natural shortstop, the position Kim lands at permanently if Detroit signed him is probably a question mark. With a shoulder injury that could keep him out for the first couple of months of the season and potentially even to the All-Star break, the team will get a look at what they have and see where Kim is needed most.
In an ideal world, Javier Báez takes a major step after surgery from being one of the worst hitters in all of baseball last year and the young Trey Sweeney can spell him there as well. But if things don't get better at short to begin the season after signing Kim, he could certainly potentially remain there.
Keep an eye out on the market for Kim as a major potential suitor in San Francisco is now likely out and the path has been made clearer for the Tigers.