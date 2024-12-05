Detroit Tigers Insider Says Team Has Interest in Free Agent Infielder Ha-Seong Kim
The Detroit Tigers are trying to figure out how to take the next step in the pursuit of re-tooling a roster that looks already to be on the cusp of serious contention.
The youth movement has worked and was demonstrated in 2024 with one of the best months of baseball in team history to rally from 9.5 games out in late August to making the playoffs and eliminating the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round before a heartbreaking five-game defeat to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. Scott Harris knows exactly the types of issues that need to be fixed in order for Detroit to be a more complete team in 2025 and possibly push for an even deeper run.
One player who could solve a ton of the Tigers' issues and has been widely connected to the team is San Diego Padres free agent Gold Glove shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who can also play second and third base as well if needed. Kim is a significantly more affordable option than the big names like Alex Bregman and Willy Adames and could potentially even be a better fit. During a recent episode of the Days of Roar podcast, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press said not only does the team have real interest in Kim, but he absolutely loves the match for Detroit.
"I'm told the Tigers have interest in Ha-Seong Kim," Petzold said in a discussion of which right-handed acquisition would fit best. "He was an everyday shortstop for the 93-win San Diego Padres and he's an elite defender at [second base, third base, and shortstop]...His approach is incredible, he's the definition of everything the Tigers want their hitters to do....he walks, he limits strikeouts, he makes contact, and he makes incredible swing decisions and he plays elite defense and he steals bases."
Petzold pointed out some of the numbers surrounding Kim's plate discipline and they are truly staggering, saying he ranked in the 98th percentile in chase rate, the 92nd percentile in whiff rate, the 96th percentile in walk rate, and the 81st percentile in strikeout rate. Adding a regimented right-handed hitter to the lineup while also having the ability to know you are going to get elite defense no matter where you place him around the infield has to be intriguing for the Tigers.
Kim is also not going to command anywhere near what the flashier names will in terms of a contract, projected by most to receive a deal in the $12-15 million AAV range. If Detroit could land him for four or five years at that number, this is a no brainer for the Tigers.