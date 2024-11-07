Detroit Tigers Named Potential Trade Fit for First Baseman Made Available at Deadline
The Detroit Tigers have a few holes on their roster they need to start addressing this offseason. With their strong finish to the 2024 campaign, their plans have changed from the deadline a few months ago.
At that time they were sellers, moving veterans and players on expiring contracts for future assets. Alas, that won’t be the case this offseason, as they will be buyers looking to upgrade the roster.
The starting pitching staff could use some reinforcements behind soon-to-be Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. Reese Olson, Keider Montero and Casey Mize are all options behind him but expect at least one or two additions there.
In the lineup, the Tigers need to find a player who will add some pop to the mix.
Their offense was punchless at points during the season, especially from a power perspective. Only six teams hit fewer than their 162 home runs last season, as consistently generating runs without a bopper in the middle of the order is difficult.
Luckily for Detroit, there are plenty of options that will be available to them this offseason. Even if they strikeout in free agency, some trade options will exist.
One player who could pique their interest is Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has listed the Tigers as a potential trade fit for the slugging first baseman.
Shockingly, he was a player that the AL East contenders made available ahead of the trade deadline despite being clear-cut buyers. That could happen again this winter, as his salary is projected to jump to $6.6 million.
Given how many talented bats the team has to turn to, it isn’t too much of a surprise that someone like Mountcastle could be on the trade block. With Ryan O’Hearn back in the mix, they have a platoon partner for someone such as Coby Mayo if they want to get him into the lineup more.
That could leave the former first-round pick, who played in 124 games for the Orioles this past season, as an expendable piece. His groundball and fly ball numbers have headed in the wrong direction in recent seasons, but he still hits the ball hard.
Mountcasle has shown he is a capable source of power, launching 33 homers in 2021. His home run total has decreased each season since, but he would provide the team with more consistent production at the plate than Spencer Torkelson has if Detroit decides it is time to move on from the former No. 1 pick.