Detroit Tigers New All-Star Infielder Not Expected To Return Next Offseason
The Detroit Tigers head into the upcoming season with a couple of acquisitions on one-year deals who they hope will make a huge difference.
Alex Cobb was the first major domino to fall for the Tigers in free agency, and the goal is for the 13-year veteran to be a major piece of the starting rotation. But in signing Cobb, reactions from Detroit fans were mostly not great with age and durability concerns at the forefront of their minds.
The Tigers would go on to make a move that was fairly well received when they signed New York Yankees two-time All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres on a one-year deal worth $15 million.
Torres struggled by his standards in 2024, but he's still just 28 years old and brings some serious right-handed power to the lineup along with plate discipline. Being an experienced veteran who can help to lead a young team is also a plus.
The slugger is betting on himself by signing a short-term deal with the hope he can cash in if he has a great year for Detroit.
One way or another, the contract he signs likely ends with him leaving the Tigers after just one season.
In a recent article naming Detroit players he expects gone within the calendar year of 2025, Jovan Alford of FanSided named Torres as one of them.
"If things work out with Torres, Detroit should try to re-sign him to a multi-year deal. But in case the Tigers’ season goes south, Detroit has a good trade chip to utilize."
There's a big difference between "should" and "will", so while yes Detroit "should" try to sign Torres to a long-term deal if he produces at the level they hope he can, it certainly does not mean they will.
This can go a few different ways for the slugger and the Tigers.
In one scenario, he has an outstanding season reminiscent of the first two years of his career. With Torres still two seasons away from 30 and not turning 29 until next winter, he would still be well within the range to receive a massive long-term deal from someone, and if it creeps close to the nine-figure range, don't count on it being Detroit.
Alford also points out an interesting possibility in that if the season looks reminiscent for the team as it did in the first half of last year when they became deadline sellers, there's a good chance Torres would be a desired trade piece for a contending team, a move the Tigers would gladly make if they aren't in contention.
It will be interesting to see how things play out, but most signs are pointing to Torres being a one-and-done player in Detroit.