Detroit Tigers New Star Reliever Says He Will Pitch in Any Role Needed To Win
The Detroit Tigers made a massive addition to the pitching staff this week when they added New York Yankees veteran right-hander Tommy Kahnle to the bullpen coming off the best season of his career.
Kahnle, a changeup specialist, has pitched for the Yankees in tons of high leverage situations over the last two years, and by the sounds of it that is exactly what he's being brought to Detroit to do.
The righty addressed the question of what his role could look like during his introductory meeting with the media upon signing the one-year deal worth $7.75 million and by the sounds of it is open to doing whatever is asked of him by the coaching staff as long as it helps the team win games.
"I told A.J. [Hinch] right out front — if you call down, I'm going to pick up the baseball, and I'm going to answer the call," Kahnle said via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "That's the way I've always been. I just enjoy getting out there and competing...My mentality has always been: I want the ball. I want to play. I want to compete. And that's what I hope I bring to Detroit."
In 2024, Kahnle posted a career-low 2.11 ERA in 50 appearances and 42.2 innings pitched, striking out 46 batters and being used in multiple different types of situations, even recording a save.
Though he certainly isn't getting any younger at 35 years old and turning 36 right after next season's trade deadline, Kahnle seems to be getting better with age rather than regressing.
With experience in the playoffs and the demonstrated ability to perform under pressure along with bringing a veteran presence to the clubhouse from winning organizations like the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, Kahnle might just be the perfect player to help get Detroit over the hump and into a category of serious contender.
As the Tigers attempt to take the next step as an franchise from fun, lovable underdog story to American League force to be reckoned with, it will take a blend of players like Kahnle helping the homegrown young talent take the next step.
Bringing in productive players from successful organizations is never a bad strategy, and Detroit appears to be buying into that mindset and very serious about contending in 2025.
There's still work to be done, but the Tigers are absolutely moving in the right direction.