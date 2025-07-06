Detroit Tigers Pitching Staff Ranks Among Best Staffs in Franchise History
The Detroit Tigers have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball and, through July 4, it was one of the best rotations in franchise history.
Per the Detroit Tigers PR account on X (formerly Twitter), the Tigers staff was tied for the fourth-lowest ERA in team history through July 4 at 3.53. The other staff was the 1985 Tigers pitching staff.
There are only three teams in Tigers history that had a better ERA at that point, and two of them date back to the 1980s. The 1984 World Series champion team still holds the best ERA to that point at 3.41. The 1981 Tigers were second at 3.45 and the 2006 team was third at 3.47.
This could be a good harbinger for the Tigers this season.
Detroit’s 1984 team ended up 104-58, won the AL East Division, sweept the Kansas City Royals in the AL Championship Series and then beat the San Diego Padres in the World Series, 4-1.
The 2006 Tigers didn’t win the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, but finished the season 95-67 and second in the AL Central. In their postseason run they won the ALCS with a sweep of the Athletics.
This season Detroit was the first MLB team to reach 30, 40 and 50 victories. They enter Sunday's game with a 56-34 record and a 12.5 game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.
Detroit is wrapping up a series with Cleveland on Sunday with its ace, Tarik Skubal on the mound. After that, Detroit returns home to host the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Rays are 20-16 on the road this season which is one of the best in the Majors. They went 17-10 in June which included a 2-1 series victory against the Tigers.
Detroit is on pace for a 100-win season and if their pitching staff continues to perform at this level they will be a tough team to beat in the postseason.
