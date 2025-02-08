Detroit Tigers Predicted To Reunite With Former All-Star As Backup Plan
With Spring Training right around the corner for the Detroit Tigers, the team is looking like a true contender in the American League.
In the last couple of weeks, the Tigers have finally started to get aggressive in free agency with a couple of notable signings.
First, they were able to sign relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle from the New York Yankees to help bolster their bullpen. The veteran right-hander has a lot of experience pitching the postseason season and is a really solid addition.
After signing Kahnle to strengthen the bullpen, Detroit then made the big splash by reuniting with Jack Flaherty. The Tigers had a clear need for another front-end starter behind Tarik Skubal in the rotation and he along with Flaherty had a ton of success together in the regular season.
While the additions to the pitching staff are important, Detroit does still have the need for some more pop in their lineup. Due to third baseman Alex Bregman such an excellent fit for the Tigers and some mutual interest, everyone has been waiting to see if Detroit is where the former All-Star will land.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted that if the Tigers miss on signing Bregman, they would sign J.D. Martinez.
While Bregman should certainly be the top priority still for Detroit, they do need a right-handed power hitter in the middle of their order.
A potential reunion with Martinez would be nostalgic, but it could also make a lot of sense. Before a down season with the New York Mets in 2024, the right-hander was an All-Star for three straight years.
Even in a down year with the Mets, he still slashed 235/.320/.406 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI in 120 games.
The veteran right-hander made a name for himself to start his career with the Tigers. Over four seasons, he slashed .300/.361/.551 and was regarded as one of the better hitters in baseball.
Now, as Martinez likely heads toward the end of his career, going back to Detroit and helping them win would be a great full-circle moment.
At this stage of his career, he is just strictly a designated hitter, but that doesn’t mean that he can help provide value. With many of the best hitters on the team being left-handed hitters, they have needed some balance in their lineup from the start of the winter.
Overall, if the Tigers do miss on signing Bregman, Martinez would be an excellent backup plan on a one-year deal.