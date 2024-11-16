Detroit Tigers Projected to Make Major Move for Star Slugger in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are heading into the offseason looking to build upon what was a shockingly good 2024 campaign.
It was a massive shock to see the run that the Tigers were able to go on in the second half of the season. Despite moving talented players like Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline and having slim chances of making the playoffs, Detroit went on to have one of the best stretches of baseball in a long time.
While it was certainly an accomplishment to make the playoffs, the Tigers went on to win a series as well. Beating the Houston Astros in the postseason is no easy task, and Detroit was able to get it done in two games.
Now, while it was a great run to end the year, the Tigers have some key areas that they need to improve.
One of the big things the organization will try to improve is their lineup. While the team has a lot of young talent, the offense would disappear at times. Even though they should improve as the young players mature and develop, Detroit could use a power bat in the middle of the order.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Tigers would sign slugger Anthony Santander to a five-year, $101 million deal.
“He's also traditionally played passable right field defense and is a big enough bat that you could justify giving him regular DH at-bats in the second half of a contract if he falls off a cliff defensively. It is fair to point out there's not a ton of margin for decline with Santander. If he's hitting 30 home runs, 30 doubles and driving in 90 runs a year, there's quite a bit of value. But he's a career .246 hitter, and while he doesn't strike out as much as most power hitters, he also has never walked more than 60 times in a campaign.”
Detroit going after Santander would be a massive upgrade for their lineup, as the slugger hit 44 home runs last year. With Riley Greene looking like a star in the making, getting him some protection in the lineup would be ideal.
In terms of where Santander may play, it could get a little tricky, as while he can play right field now, he isn’t the best fielder. Down the road, a move to a strictly designated hitter would make a lot of sense, as the Tigers have a spacious outfield.
If Detroit is looking to prove that 2024 was no fluke, they will have to try and make a splash in free agency to improve their lineup. Adding the talented slugger would certainly accomplish that.