4 Potential Free Agency Landing Spots for Former Detroit Tigers Starting Pitcher
The Detroit Tigers are heading into the offseason with a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the future after an amazing 2024 campaign.
Last year, the Tigers were able to surprise everyone with a miraculous run to the American League Division Series. What made the run in the second half of the season so surprising for Detroit was because of the players that they gave up.
As sellers at the deadline, one of the big players that the Tigers traded was starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. After a really poor end to the season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2023, Detroit signed the right-hander to a one-year deal, and it worked out quite well.
Flaherty performed very well with the Tigers and was flipped at the trade deadline to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After the trade, he continued to pitch well and went on to win a World Series with the Dodgers.
Now, as a free agent, the right-hander will have no shortage of potential suitors in free agency. Here are four potential landing spots for the former Tiger in free agency.
Boston Red Sox
One team that has been aggressively linked to starting pitchers has been the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox were a good team in 2024, but have a need for a couple of talented starting pitchers. They have been linked to most of the big names available, and Flaherty could be an appealing option for them. As Boston tries to keep up with the Orioles and the New York Yankees, adding front-line pitching this offseason will certainly be a priority.
San Francisco Giants
This offseason, the San Francisco Giants are going to be trying to improve their team after missing out on the playoffs for three straight years. With Buster Posey running the show and a lot of needs, they are predicted to be one of the more aggressive teams in free agency. Since Blake Snell declined his player option and will be heading toward free agency, the Giants will need to replace him.
New York Mets
One of the likely biggest spenders in free agency this offseason is going to be the New York Mets. Owner Steve Cohen is committed to spending money and the Mets are going to have a couple of holes to fill in the rotation with Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana all being free agents.
New York will likely look to pursue one of the top pitchers in free agency like Corbin Burnes, but adding a pitcher from the second-tier in Flaherty also makes a lot of sense.
Detroit Tigers
The final potential landing spot for the right-hander is where he started off in 2024. Flaherty was superb for the Tigers last year, and one has to wonder how well they could have done in the playoffs with him. Considering he was a Game 1 starter in the World Series, Detroit might have been able to defeat the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS if they had him on the roster. With a lot of familiarity, a reunion makes a lot of sense.