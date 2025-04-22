Detroit Tigers Promote High-Upside Pitcher To Make MLB Debut, Bolster Bullpen
The Detroit Tigers announced on Tuesday that they have called up right-handed pitcher Chase Lee from Triple-A Toledo.
If Lee makes an appearance while on the Major League roster, it would be his MLB debut. In a corresponding move, the team announced that it optioned Keider Montero back to Toledo.
Lee, a 26-year-old Alabama native selected by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB draft, is in the midst of his second year in the Tigers organization after being acquired during the 2024 season in a deal that sent Andrew Chafin to Texas.
Lee has made six appearances so far this season for the Mud Hens, and though he's allowed a 6.75 ERA, he's flashed some intriguing strikeout upside throughout his minor league career.
The righty has 12 strikeouts in 9.1 innings of work this season, and over the course of 108 career appearances at the Triple-A level, he's striking out 12 batters per nine innings of work.
His career 4.21 ERA at the level is better than he's shown this year, and it will be interesting to see how he figures into manager AJ Hinch's unique pitching plans.
Montero has made a pair of starts for Detroit this year as part of Hinch's effort to keep the rest of his rotation fresh with extra rest.
In his two starts, he allowed eight earned runs while striking out 11 over 9.1 innings of work. Montero was a contributor in 2024, posting a respectable 4.76 ERA over 16 starts and 19 appearances, but he's yet to find the same level in 2025.