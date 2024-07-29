Detroit Tigers Promote Rookie Catcher in the Middle of Crazy Hot Streak
The Detroit Tigers just traded away a veteran catcher and the future of the position seems to be in good hands.
In the early hours of Monday morning, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit would be calling up Dillon Dingler for his MLB debut. The spot in the lineup was up-for-grabs after the Tigers traded Carson Kelly to the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Dingler is the No. 11 overall prospect in the Detroit farm system, but has been playing out of his mind over the past few games. The hot streak could not have come at a better time and likely played a role in the Tigers feeling comfortable in trading Kelly away.
Over his last five games, Dingler has gone 10-for-19 at the plate with five home runs and two doubles for 10 RBI.
The success isn't anything new, though. He's been on fire this season, slashing a .308/.379/.938 line across 71 games. He's up to 17 home runs and 52 RBI on the year at Triple-A.
He was a second round selection of the 2020 MLB draft out of Ohio State University.
The 25-year-old's power is a new development, but a welcome one. He hit just 12 homers across three seasons in college. Since being drafted, his total has steadily grown along with his batting average and on-base percentage.
Catcher certainly hasn't been a bright spot for Detroit in the majors this year. Tigers catchers have slashed for a .224/.292/.378 line with 13 home runs. Dingler will hope to buck the recent trend and keep his hot streak going.
It will be important that he adjusts to the majors soon as that disappointing slashing line was mostly held up by the now traded Kelly.
Jake Rogers, the other active catcher on the roster, has slashed a .202/.244/.360 line across 65 games.
Dingler is not only a solid bat, but has proven to be a plus-defender as well. He has a great arm and is a nice athlete.
"Though injuries have tempered his athleticism, Dingler remains a strong-armed, mobile catcher whose ability to make strong throws from multiple angles helps shut down opposing baserunners," says his scouting report. "He has worked to improve his pitch presentation while reducing his passed-ball total with some changes in setup. [His] pitchers praise his feel for the game, pregame scouting reports and ability to read hitters."
If things go well, this could not only be a nice step towards the future but an upgrade from what Detroit has recently been working with behind the plate.