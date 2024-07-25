Former MLB Exec Thinks Detroit Tigers Struggling Youngster Can Still Be Special
The Detroit Tigers are looking to get out of their rebuilding phase and start contending for AL Central titles and a spot in the playoffs.
It's been a long time since they've accomplished both as their last postseason appearance and division crown came at the same time in 2014.
Since then, the Tigers have only produced one winning year in the last nine seasons. They seem to be on their way to adding another to that tally as they sit three games under .500 and are inching closer towards becoming sellers ahead of the deadline.
Detroit has the best trade chip across the league on their roster in Tarik Skubal, but shipping him out of town would only prolong their extended rebuild which was thought to be something they were ready to leave behind.
If they do decide to trade the AL Cy Young candidate, they would certainly land a haul, but that would also mean waiting for any of the prospects they get in return to develop into Major League contributors.
The Tigers know better than anyone that would be a gamble.
Back in the 2020 draft, they took who many experts believed to be a "can't miss prospect" when they selected Spencer Torkelson No. 1 overall out of Arizona State.
He wracked up the accolades during his collegiate tenure, winning multiple awards his freshman season, including being named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. He would have shattered the program's home run record if his junior season hadn't been cut short by COVID.
When Detroit had the opportunity to draft him, it looked like they had landed a potential superstar.
Instead, it has been rocky for Torkelson during his time at the professional level.
He was fast-tracked to Triple-A in his first year, showcasing his prolific power even though he struggled to hit for average. Still, the Tigers were ready to see what he could do at the Major League level for them and selected him to their Opening Day roster in 2022.
Torkelson has been overmatched at the plate, having a career slash line of .218/.296/.386 with 43 total home runs and 140 RBI.
Coming off his 2023 season where it looked like he had arrived when he blasted 31 homers and drove in 94 RBI, the slugger was a shell of that form this year and was sent back down to Triple-A.
There is some concern he won't live up to the hype that was placed upon him when he immediately was viewed as the organization's top prospect and top five in all of baseball upon being drafted.
However, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden still believes Torkelson can become a special player.
"I still believe Torkelson can hit 30 homers with 100 RBIs if he can just make adjustments ...," he wrote in a piece for The Athletic.
Hopefully for Tigers' sake, that comes to fruition.