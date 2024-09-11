Detroit Tigers React to Historic Performance From Their Rising Star Rookie
The Detroit Tigers saw a great performance on Tuesday night from starting pitcher Keider Montero, who delivered a historic complete game shutout.
The Tigers started off their series with the Colorado Rockies on a positive note, as they were able to win the first game of this matchup with ease. Montero got the ball for Detroit on Tuesday and delivered his best performance of the season.
On just 96 pitches, he threw his first career complete shutout. In the win, Montero only allowed three hits and didn’t walk a single batter, as he was pumping strikes throughout the night.
As a young pitcher in the big leagues, he was extremely happy with the performance, as complete games are very rare these days.
"I was over the clouds," Montero said to Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press. "I'm very proud and happy for all the work we performed today."
It was a great bounce back game for the rookie, who struggled in his last start against the San Diego Padres on the West Coast trip.
Pitching has been a strength for the Tigers all season, and manager A.J. Hinch spoke about Montero’s impact on the team down the stretch.
"He has the weapons to be able to be an effective major league starter," the skipper said to Petzold. "It's been on display before. This is not his first good game. It's just his first complete game shutout, which is the special one."
After a tough start to the season, Montero has emerged as a solid pitcher for Detroit the last couple of months. In August, he has a 3-2 record and ERA of 3.82, as he is trying to earn his spot in the rotation for next season.
Performances like Tuesday night will certainly help him accomplish that goal, as he helped save the Tigers’ bullpen from having to be used. In addition to the day off they had on Monday, Detroit’s bullpen has now had two full days off in a row.
The win moves the Tigers closer to the final spot in the American League Wild Card, as they are just three games behind the Minnesota Twins now.
With two more contests against the Rockies, Detroit will be looking to potentially gain some more ground in the standings, as a sweep of Colorado at home would be ideal.
For Montero, his next scheduled start is going to be Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, as he will try to replicate his outstanding performance.