Detroit Tigers Rookie Does Something Not Seen in Over a Decade

Keider Montero tonight:

- First Tiger CG or SHO since Spencer Turnbull's no-hitter 5/18/21

- First Tiger to face the minimum 27 batters in a game since Verlander's no-hitter 5/7/11

- First Tiger to throw a Maddux since David Price 6/12/15