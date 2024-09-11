Detroit Tigers Rookie Does Something Not Seen in Over a Decade
On Tuesday night, Keider Montero delivered one of the best starts by a Detroit Tigers pitcher in years.
The 24-year-old Tigers rookie dominated the Colorado Rockies in the series opener at Comerica Park, shutting them out in an easy 11-0 victory.
Montero barely broke a sweat, throwing 65 of his 96 pitches for strikes and allowing just three baserunners -- all on singles that were wiped out by double plays. He did not walk anyone and struck out five.
Meanwhile, Detroit's bats gave him plenty of run support, hammering Rockies pitchers for 11 runs on 10 hits. Fellow rookie Parker Meadows stayed hot with a leadoff homer against Bradley Blalock in the bottom of the first, setting the tone for his teammates.
Since Montero never got into trouble and was efficient with his pitches, A.J. Hinch let him finish what he started.
When the dust settled, the young right-hander emerged with his fifth career win and first career shutout.
Montero's gem also put him in pretty good company.
It was the first shutout by a Tigers pitcher in over three years, since Spencer Turnbull's no-hitter in May 2021. He also became the first Detroit pitcher to throw a "Maddux" since David Price in 2015 and the first Tiger to face the minimum 27 batters since Justin Verlander's no-no in May 2011.
For those who aren't aware, a "Maddux" is when a pitcher logs at least nine scoreless innings while throwing fewer than 100 pitches.
It's a nod to former Atlanta Braves ace Greg Maddux, who had 13 such starts during his Hall of Fame career.
While Colorado is one of the worst teams in baseball this year (especially on the road), Montero's masterpiece was surprising nevertheless. He hadn't gone more than five innings in over a month and came into Tuesday's outing with a 4-6 record, a 5.47 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP through 74 innings.
Those numbers look considerably better now.
More importantly, Montero gave Detroit a big boost in the Wild Card race.
With the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox both losing on Tuesday, the Tigers are now the closest team to the third Wild Card spot in the AL, trailing the Minnesota Twins by just three games with 17 to go.
Detroit will shoot for their fourth straight win on Wednesday behind Casey Mize (2-6, 4.30 ERA), who will face Tanner Gordon (0-5, 7.55 ERA).
Gordon will try to tame a Tigers offense that has erupted for 20 runs over its last two games.