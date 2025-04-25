Detroit Tigers Receive Incredibly Bold Prediction for How AL Central Will Shake Out
The Detroit Tigers weren’t going to catch opponents off guard during the 2025 MLB regular season after the incredible run they went on to close the 2024 campaign.
Facing a double-digit deficit in the standings and being sellers at the deadline, the Tigers caught fire in the second half, eventually earning the No. 2 wild card spot in the American League.
They kept the momentum rolling into the postseason, defeating the Houston Astros in the ALWC and snapping their seven-year streak of playing in the ALCS. Their playoff run would end in the ALDS, being eliminated by the Cleveland Guardians in five games.
With a ton of momentum heading into the offseason, many predicted that Detroit would go on a spending spree to address the shortcomings they overcame over the final few weeks of the season.
Ultimately, the only addition made to the lineup was second baseman Gleyber Torres, who was signed away from the New York Yankees. Veteran starting pitchers Alex Cobb and Jack Flaherty were signed to bolster the rotation and Tommy Kahnle joined the bullpen.
All but Cobb, who remains sidelined, have contributed to the team’s success out of the gate.
In 57 plate appearances, Torres has a .283/.333/.415 slash line with two home runs, one double, seven RBI and three stolen bases.
Flaherty is tied for the highest WAR amongst pitchers on the team with a 0.9, with a 2.63 ERA across 27.1 innings with 34 strikeouts. Kahnle has cemented himself as the team’s closer with four saves and a 0.96 ERA across his first 9.1 innings pitched.
Those contributions have helped get the team off to a 15-10 start. They are currently a half-game ahead of the Guardians for first place in the AL Central entering play on April 25.
Do the Tigers have the firepower to remain in that spot?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report certainly believes so.
In a recent way-too-early MLB playoff and World Series predictions, the MLB writer has made the bold prediction of Detroit winning the AL Central this year and being the sole representative from the division in the postseason.
After sending three teams to the playoffs in 2024, Miller believes only one will advance in 2025, with the Guardians and Kansas City Royals falling short in the wild card race.
As the No. 3 seed in the AL, the Tigers have been predicted to go on quite a run this October.
They are expected to match up with the No. 6 seed Seattle Mariners in the ALWC and defeat them, moving on to face the No. 2 seed Texas Rangers in the ALDS.
A victory there sets them up for a meeting against the No. 1 seed New York Yankees in the ALCS, which they have been predicted to win as well.
As the AL Pennant winners, they face off with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Their run comes to an end there, with Miller selecting the defending champions to make it two in a row.
That would be quite an achievement for a young, emerging Detroit squad that is only scratching the surface of its potential right now.