Detroit Tigers Reunion With Former All-Star Slugger Could Be Tremendous Fit
The Detroit Tigers were expected to make some additions to the lineup during this offseason, but sitting here today, the results thus far have been fairly underwhelming.
When Scott Harris stated he wanted to add some right-handed hitting to the Tigers' lefty-heavy lineup, the first inclination fans went to - and are still going to - is Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman.
Though Detroit is still in the race for the top free agent, they haven't gotten it done yet, likely meaning they will not get it done.
The addition of Gleyber Torres adds a righty with high upside, but given Torres is essentially taking a spot in the lineup from Spencer Torkelson, there's no net gain of right-handed hitting.
Perhaps Detroit could pivot and instead sign a designated hitter who specializes in the craft of hitting a baseball, brings a veteran and winning presence to a young team, and would add some right-handed power.
Given the latest reporting from Jon Heyman of the New York Post that the slugger plans to play in 2025, maybe a reunion with J.D. Martinez could be in the cards for the Tigers.
It's worth noting that Martinez brings virtually zero value in the field at this point in his career, playing solely at designated hitter for the New York Mets in his 120 games in 2024 and just 12 innings in left field the season before for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He would also not likely be an everyday player due to Detroit's influx of talent in the outfield. They also likely need to frequently use Kerry Carpenter as the designated hitter to keep his bat in the lineup.
That being said, perhaps Martinez could be sold on the idea of having a limited workload and being specialized weapon in the lineup or off the bench who can be deployed as needed for a team he had some of the best years of his career with a decade ago.
After the Tigers gave Martinez a shot in 2014 following a release from the Astros, he responded with an OPS of .898 over the next three years along with an average of .299 and 83 home runs before Detroit traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the deadline the following season.
A six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger winner, Martinez has a strong case as one of the most underrated players of the generation.
In 2025, he's a far cry from the player he once was, but he's only a year removed from a season with the Dodgers where he hit 33 home runs and still had an OPS near .900. The idea of bringing him back to the Tigers to finish off his career is extremely intriguing and would likely be very affordable as well.
If Martinez can be sold on the idea of being a depth piece for Detroit and being used as essentially an extra power bat in the clubhouse, a reunion here could make a ton of sense for both sides.