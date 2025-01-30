Detroit Tigers Boss Says Team Is 'Not Done' Making Moves After Bullpen Splash
The Detroit Tigers made a move on Wednesday afternoon that very well may have been the most consequential acquisition of the offseason thus far for this year's roster.
Making things official with former New York Yankees changeup throwing reliever Tommy Kahnle on a one-year deal worth just shy of $8 million, the Tigers earned themselves a new setup man who has been one of the best in baseball.
For a team like Detroit that utilizes extended action from the bullpen in order to win games, bringing someone like Kahnle is a massive addition.
The splash Tigers fans had been hoping for entering the winter has yet to happen to this point, but as things start to come together, president of baseball operations, Scott Harris, provided Detroit fans with some hope.
Per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, there still could be something more coming.
"We're not done," Harris said. "We're going to try to find new ways to make this team better. There are a number of ways we can do it — free agency, trade, waiver claims."
Though a statement like that inspired serious confidence the Tigers still have a huge move up their sleeve - perhaps for Alex Bregman - Harris would also go on to say they are also fairly satisfied with where they're at in the building of the roster.
"We also like our depth on both sides of the ball," he said. "We feel like we have a number of options in the lineup, and certainly a number of options in the rotation and now in the bullpen too."
There's certainly an argument to be made the Tigers have done enough in order to at least be competitive after their epic and unlikely postseason run last year.
But Detroit seems to have a championship window which all of the sudden has become open, and while "splash" moves like Kahnle along with Alex Cobb and Gleyber Torres have the potential to be solid, they likely don't move the Tigers out of the underdog category and into the legitimate World Series contender discussion.
It's understandable if Detroit does not want to take the absolutely massive swing which someone like Bregman or even bringing in the top remaining starter in Jack Flaherty would be, but it's undeniable that the teams contending for titles in today's day and age are the ones who aggressively spend money.
Whether or not the Tigers have another big move in the cards remains to be seen, nonetheless the ones they have made have the potential to all be very solid short term impact players.