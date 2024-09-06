Detroit Tigers Rookie Joins Ted Williams With Insanely Rare Home Run Feat
For all intents and purposes, Thursday's game between the Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres was essentially over.
The Tigers entered the top of the ninth inning at Petco Park trailing 3-0. Their offense had been quiet all night, managing just six hits (all singles) and one walk.
That didn't seem likely to change against Padres closer Robert Suarez, who entered the game with an 8-2 record, a 1.93 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. He hadn't blown a save since July 26 and had allowed three runs only once all season on July 5.
However, Suarez didn't have his best stuff, allowing Detroit to rally. Justyn-Henry Malloy greeted him with a single and he walked Jace Jung. After getting Spencer Torkelson to pop out, the All-Star reliever walked Colt Keith to load the bases.
Kerry Carpenter struck out, leaving it up to rookie Parker Meadows to keep the game alive. Meadows worked the count full, seeing five straight pitches over 100 mph.
On the sixth one, with the Tigers down to their last strike, he did this.
The 24-year-old outfielder smoked a 101-mph fastball from Suarez, belting it over the left-field wall for a shocking go-ahead grand slam. It was just Meadows' ninth career home run and his first career grand slam.
Tyler Holton nailed down the save in the bottom of the frame, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat and securing Detroit's stunning 4-3 victory.
The circumstances of Meadows' homer were incredibly rare. He became only the second player in MLB history to hit a game-winning grand slam on the road with their team one out away from being shut out.
The other was Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams, who did it on Aug. 27, 1955 against the Tigers, of all teams. Williams always had a flair for the dramatic, taking lefty reliever Al Aber deep after Detroit manager Bucky Harris summoned him from the bullpen to replace Frank Lary and face Williams.
Thursday's win was massive for the Tigers, who avoided a sweep in San Diego and moved a game over .500 instead of falling one game below. They gained half a game on the Kansas City Royals, who were off on Thursday, trimming their Wild Card deficit to five games with 21 remaining.
If Detroit does end up making the playoffs, Meadows' timely hit will be a big reason why. Even if it doesn't, not too many players get to say they've done something that only the greatest hitter who ever lived has done.