Detroit Tigers Achieve Mind-Blowing Stat With Latest Win
This summer has been quite the rollercoaster ride for the Detroit Tigers.
It all started in June, which was a horrendous month for the Tigers. They went 5-16 from June 5 to June 29, plummeting nine games below .500.
Since then, it's been an uphill battle for Detroit to get back to .500. The Tigers caught fire in July, going 10-2 from July 5 to July 20. They fizzled leading up to the MLB Trade Deadline as rumors swirled around Tarik Skubal and others, however, dropping eight of 10 from July 23 to Aug. 2.
Detroit traded Jack Flaherty but held on to Skubal and others, refusing to wave the white flag. After starting August 3-6, the Tigers suddenly surged again.
Spurred by the return of Kerry Carpenter, they swept the Seattle Mariners, took two of three from the New York Yankees and swept four games from the abysmal Chicago White Sox.
Following Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels, the Tigers have now won five in a row, matching their longest winning streak of the season when they started the year 5-0.
After winning 12 of their last 15 games, their record stands at 67-66 -- the first time they've been over .500 since June 4.
Incredibly, this also marks the first time since 2016 that Detroit is above .500 after the All-Star Break.
That says a lot about how rough the last decade has been for the Tigers, who haven't had a competitive team in quite some time. Detroit finished with a losing record every year from 2017 to 2023, but this could be the year it finally ends that streak.
The Tigers' success isn't a fluke, either.
They've outscored their opponents by 17 runs this year, giving them an expected record of 68-65 based on run differential. They improved their record by 12 wins last year and have continued to grow this year thanks to the emergence of young stars like Colt Keith and Riley Greene.
As mentioned, Detroit has been wildly inconsistent this year, so time will tell if it can keep playing winning baseball over the season's final month.
The Tigers have a fairly difficult schedule remaining with two series against the Baltimore Orioles, one against the Kansas City Royals and one against the San Diego Padres, so they'll need to finish strong if they want to earn their first winning season since 2016.
It may not be a playoff berth or a division title, but at least it's another step in the right direction.