Detroit Tigers Rookie To Begin Rehab Assignment
The Detroit Tigers have been gaining ground in the Wild Card race over the past two weeks and are 8-2 in their last ten games. They recently brought back Spencer Torkelson after he spent some time in Triple-A, as well as Justyn Henry-Malloy for their September call ups. Now, a rookie and everyday player in Wenceel Perez appears to be on his way back.
On Monday, Detroit announced that Perez would begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo. The 24-year-old hit the 10-day injured list on August 10 with a left oblique injury. There has been no word on how long Perez's rehab will last, though it doesn't appear it will be too long of a stint.
The utility player entered the season among the Tigers' top 30 prospects on many lists, but was not a top 100 player. However, in a season dominated by young stars for Detroit, he was called up early and quickly earned a role on the team.
Perez was called up on April 8 of this season and has been an everyday player for the Tigers since his arrival.
In 97 games, he has slashed .242/.298/.386 for a .684 OPS to go with nine home runs, 13 doubles, five triples and 32 RBI. While his OPS+ is a little below league average at 92, he provides value with his legs more so than big power. His nine stolen bases, along with his triples total, have been an asset at the top of the order.
He has also provided value in the field. Perez has played all three outfield positions in 2024, with the bulk of them in right field. However, his ability to play center is something that any team values in a pinch, especially when that player, like Perez, plays a good outfield.
Before the injury, Perez was sitting in the 82nd percentile in Outs Above Average, according to Baseball Savant.
Perez opened his rehab assignment slotting in the two hole in the lineup as the DH. This is likely to get his feet wet back in the box before he plays the field.
With Detroit getting hot at the right time, Perez's return could signal them getting back to full strength for a possible run at the Wild Card. Spencer Torkelson has been great since his return from Toledo, Henry-Malloy is looking to get hot in September and ace Tarik Skubal has been dominant.
Wenceel Perez could give them another element of nice speed and ability to play all over the outfield to put together their best lineups, and now he's just days away from returning.