Detroit Tigers Rookie Trio Have Huge Games in Snapshot of Team's Future
The Detroit Tigers have turned their focus to the future by calling up multiple top prospects, and they finally had a game where a couple of their rookies stood out.
The Tigers offense carried the team to a 9-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon. Though they weren't the only players to have a nice day, the rookie trio of Colt Keith, Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney all had at least two hits.
Keith, who has stuck around the MLB roster all season had the best day.
He put together a three-hit performance with three RBI and a double.
The 23-year-old's slash line is up to .264/.316/.398. He's considered a major part of the team's future, ranking as the No. 4 prospect in their farm system last year.
His season had reached some intense lows to start, but he's responded well to turn things around.
Keith was red hot entering the day, with a .342/.357/.463 slash line over his last 10 games. While he hasn't displayed the power they may have hoped for, his past few weeks have still shown a better ability to get the bat on the ball.
Jung, who has only been in the big leagues since Aug. 16, has had an interesting first two weeks. He got off to a nice start, but has slowed down over his last couple of games before Sunday.
A 2-for-5 night with an RBI has his slash line up to .226/.333/.258. He has been struggling to get more than a single, but getting hits is still a good sign. His only extra-base hit so far has been a double he hit in the first game of this series.
Sweeney also went 2-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and had a nice double.
Detroit acquired the shortstop less than a month ago as a part of the package they got from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Jack Flaherty.
He got called up at the same time as Jung but was alternating days with Javier Baez.
With Baez out for an indefinite time, it looks like Sweeney will be able to show what he can do as the team's starter. With his nice day on Sunday, his slash line is now .211/.211/.421.
Though the players are still improving, a day like this serves as a nice reminder of what the future could look like for this rebuilding team.